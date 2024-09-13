Bitstaker Raises Seed Funding To Propel Its Growth In Defi Staking Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA , Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstaker, a rapidly emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform, has reached a major milestone by securing significant seed financing. This achievement highlights the growing confidence investors have in Bitstaker's potential to lead the next wave of innovation in the DeFi space, particularly within the highly competitive staking market. With this new capital, the is well-positioned to accelerate its development and deliver cutting-edge solutions that could redefine the future of decentralized finance.

The seed financing will enable Bitstaker to accelerate its development, expand its team, and enhance its infrastructure, positioning the platform for sustained growth in the DeFi space. Bitstaker plans to use the funding to build upon its core strengths, including its multi-chain staking capabilities, which currently support more than 10 major blockchain networks, such as Ethereum (ETH), Aptos (APT), and Optimism (OP).

Fueling Innovation and Expansion

With this funding, Bitstaker is set to further develop its staking services to cater to both retail and institutional investors. The platform's mission is to simplify staking while providing users with flexibility and security. The newly secured capital will be allocated toward improving the platform's user experience and introducing additional features that empower users to maximize their returns while minimizing risks.







Bug Bounty Program: Enhancing Security with Community Participation

To further reinforce its security protocols, Bitstaker has introduced a Bug Bounty Program with rewards of up to USD $100,000 for discovering vulnerabilities in the platform. This initiative aims to engage the global developer and security research community in keeping Bitstaker secure. By incentivizing external audits and vulnerability discoveries, Bitstaker is ensuring that it remains a safe and trustworthy platform for its growing user base.







A New Phase of Growth



The significant seed round signifies the beginning of an exciting new phase for Bitstaker. The funds will also support the expansion of its global presence, allowing the platform to reach new markets and grow its community. By focusing on key technological advancements, Bitstaker is committed to delivering a more robust, efficient, and user-friendly staking experience that appeals to a broad range of users.

With its sights set on becoming a leader in the DeFi space, Bitstaker is strategically using the seed financing to scale its operations and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market. This investment marks a pivotal moment in the platform's growth trajectory, allowing it to solidify its position as a reliable and innovative staking solution.







As Bitstaker moves forward with its expansion plans, the platform remains focused on providing cutting-edge DeFi solutions that offer both stability and opportunity. The significant seed financing sets the stage for the company to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in decentralized finance.

About Bitstaker

Bitstaker, a decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform, has secured seed financing to accelerate its growth. The funding will enable Bitstaker to enhance its multi-chain staking capabilities and expand its infrastructure. The platform aims to simplify staking for both retail and institutional investors while improving user experience and security. With this investment, Bitstaker plans to solidify its position as a leading innovator in the DeFi space.



For more information visit

