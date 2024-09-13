Kick Up The Fright Factor Or Enchant With Cute Inflatable Characters At The Home Depot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gemmy Halloween Inflatables Deliver All the Charm and Alarm

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky's the limit at The Home Depot this Halloween. Find everything from towering 11-ft tall inflatables to adorable 3.5-ft characters that will alarm or charm trick-or-treaters.

Frightful and Spooky Inflatables

Find the Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables that suit your setup to create the perfect spooky or cute Halloween vibe.

Ranging from 11-ft tall to 4-ft wide, this creepy collection of Halloween inflatables sets the mood for a frightful night of tricks and treats:



The 11-ft tall, 14-ft wide ShortCircuitTM Skeleton Archway provides the perfect entrance to a porch or party with eerie, flickering light leading the way.

The 10-ft Pumpkin Reaper with Axe towers over approaching visitors and guests.

With eye-catching, flickering black light, the 8-ft ShortCircuitTM Spooky Ghost Trio triples the fright factor.

Dangle this vibrant 6-ft Hanging Purple Spider for a spectacular, unsuspecting spook. Ready to pounce, this 4-ft Crouching Black Cat adds a menacing touch to any Halloween display.

Enchanting and Cute Inflatables

Looking for cute over spooky? Consider these adorable options:



This happy 7-ft Jack-O'-Lantern Stack features a trio of smiling jacks topped with a witch hat. Pair two to create an eye-catching entrance or focal point!

Who knew a reaper could be so cute? This 3.5-ft Happy Reaper brings a powerful little punch of red to your display.

Add this 3.5-ft Ghost in Candy Witch Hat for an extra sweet touch. The charming 3.5-ft Skeleton Boy is styled with a happy jack-o'-lantern for a head.

Like all Airblown® Inflatables, this indoor/outdoor collection sets up in a snap for the easiest Halloween decorating ever. Just stake them down, plug them in, and watch the magic unfold. Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables come with everything needed for easy setup, including stakes, tethers, and instructions.

Find the Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables that suit your setup to create the perfect spooky or cute Halloween vibe, in-store or online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

