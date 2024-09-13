Estonia To Invest 40 Million Euros To Strengthen Border With Russia
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
Nazrin Abdul
The government of Estonia plans to allocate 40 million euros
next year to strengthen its border with Russia,
Azernews reports citing state television and radio
ERR, Foreign Minister Lauri Laanemets proposed this measure.
The funds will be used to upgrade existing facilities from the
initial border infrastructure construction, complete access roads,
and enhance telecommunication systems. The regulation of border
infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Laanemets also mentioned that Estonia aims to develop a drone
defense system for the border. Additionally, the possibility of
forming a special detachment of reservists to assist law
enforcement agencies during a "migration crisis" is being
considered. However, implementing these measures will require an
additional 60 million euros in 2025.
