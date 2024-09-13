عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Estonia To Invest 40 Million Euros To Strengthen Border With Russia

Estonia To Invest 40 Million Euros To Strengthen Border With Russia


9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The government of Estonia plans to allocate 40 million euros next year to strengthen its border with Russia, Azernews reports citing state television and radio ERR, Foreign Minister Lauri Laanemets proposed this measure.

The funds will be used to upgrade existing facilities from the initial border infrastructure construction, complete access roads, and enhance telecommunication systems. The regulation of border infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Laanemets also mentioned that Estonia aims to develop a drone defense system for the border. Additionally, the possibility of forming a special detachment of reservists to assist law enforcement agencies during a "migration crisis" is being considered. However, implementing these measures will require an additional 60 million euros in 2025.

MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108671966


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search