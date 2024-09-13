Kim Jong-Un Oversees Test Of New 600 Mm Rocket Launcher System
Date
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un participated in the test of a
new 600 mm rocket launcher system (RYAS), Azernews
reports citing the Korean Central News Agency.
"The missiles fired from the RYAS hit the target-an island in
the East Sea (of Japan)-with precision," the report stated.
It was noted that the "new 600 mm RYAS combat vehicle, featuring
improved capabilities," was developed by the military-industrial
complex "to meet the requirements of the army's combat
operations."
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108671964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.