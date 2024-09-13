عربي


Kim Jong-Un Oversees Test Of New 600 Mm Rocket Launcher System

9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un participated in the test of a new 600 mm rocket launcher system (RYAS), Azernews reports citing the Korean Central News Agency.

"The missiles fired from the RYAS hit the target-an island in the East Sea (of Japan)-with precision," the report stated.

It was noted that the "new 600 mm RYAS combat vehicle, featuring improved capabilities," was developed by the military-industrial complex "to meet the requirements of the army's combat operations."

AzerNews

