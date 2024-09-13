Zelensky To Partners: So Far, Only Belarus Has Shot Down Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on international partners to be more resolute and help Ukraine protect the sky by jointly repelling Russian missile attacks.

The head of state said this in an address to the participants of the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European strategy, Ukrinform reports.

"When we hear that new missiles have arrived in Russia from Iran, it is the same evil that the allies have already had to shoot down in the skies of the Middle East. Now, the markings of the missiles may be different, but not Iran's motive behind the proliferation and use of these weapons. If the allies are jointly shooting down missiles and drones in the skies over the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and Iranian“Shaheds” over Ukraine? And this isn't being done even when missiles and drones are heading towards the territory of our neighbors," Zelensky emphasized.

President: Ukraine needs long-range capabilities sufficient to change war course

According to the president, when the issue of shooting down missiles and drones from the Ukrainian sky by partners' air defense is raised during the negotiations, the interlocutors avoid answers.

" And when we raise this issue with our partners, which we do constantly, to be honest, everyone tries to talk around it... They're even afraid to say, "we are working on it." They're afraid even of those words. That's the truth. So far, only Belarus was noticed for shooting down Russian“Shaheds.” I couldn't imagine it would be that way... I think this is truly humiliating for the strong democratic world," the president said.

As reported, on the night of September 5, Belarusian fighter jets scrambled to shoot down several Russian Shaheds that crossed into the country's airspace in Gomel region (RB) from Ukraine's Chernihiv region.

Photo: President's Office