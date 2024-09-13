Road Case: SAPO To Demand Detention, Bail Of UAH 40M For Ex-Head Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) will petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine for ex-chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko to be placed in custody with the possibility of release on bail of UAH

40M.

This was reported by the SAPO deputy head Andrii Syniuk in a comment to Ukrinform

"We have prepared a motion to impose on him (Reznichenko - ed.) pretrial detention with an alternative bail of UAH

40 million," Syniuk said.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Monday. Reznichenko was personally handed a notice of suspicion, Syniuk added.

As reported, on September 12, NABU (National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO notified the ex-head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration of suspicion in the case which caused UAH 286 million losses to the state during the repair of roads under martial law.

's

The former deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, the former head of the department of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, the former head of the road unit of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, and the director of a company are under suspicion too.

The law enforcement officers filed the case after the publication of journalist investigations by the Ukrainian Pravda and the Schemes in early November 2022 which revealed that the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration paid UAH

1.5

billion to the Budinvest Engineering company, which belongs to fitness trainer Yana Khlanta and Dubinsky brothers manager, who are wanted by the FBI for financial fraud in the USA.

of U.S.

On December 26, 2022, NABU conducted searches of Khlanta, who is connected to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko and whose firm received UAH

1.5

billion for road repairs only during Russia's full-scale invasion.

NABU detectives also searched Reznichenko's office and some specialized departments of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

On January 24, 2023, Reznichenko was dismissed from the position of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.