France Condemns Russia For Holding Election In Ukraine's Territories
Date
9/13/2024 3:05:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- France deplored strongly on Friday Russia for organizing polls in the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, saying that those polls are 'illegal'.
In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said that as a governor in Crimea has been "illegally" re-elected, France condemned Russia's organization of elections in Ukrainian territory.
It added that those so-called elections have no Legitimacy and are being held in the territories illegally occupied by Russia for ten years.
Paris also condemned the "fake" elections, saying it would not recognize them.
The statement further called on Russia to immediately stop the war and withdraw its troops from Ukraine to its internationally recognized borders. (end)
ma
MENAFN13092024000071011013ID1108671801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.