(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- France deplored strongly on Friday Russia for organizing in the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, saying that those polls are 'illegal'.

In a statement, the French Foreign said that as a governor in Crimea has been "illegally" re-elected, France condemned Russia's organization of in Ukrainian territory.

It added that those so-called elections have no and are being held in the territories illegally occupied by Russia for ten years.

Paris also condemned the "fake" elections, saying it would not recognize them.

The statement further called on Russia to immediately stop the war and withdraw its troops from Ukraine to its internationally recognized borders. (end)

ma







MENAFN13092024000071011013ID1108671801