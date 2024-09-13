Lebanon: Several Casualties By An Occupying Forces Airstrike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- An by the occupying Israeli forces on Friday targeted a town in the Western Beqaa region, Southeast Lebanon, killing one person and injuring seven others, according to a report from the Lebanese of Public Health.

The report said that the airstrike targeted a house in Al-Ahmadia town in the area, adding that four babies were among the injured.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes also launched raids on Majdel Zoun and the gunners fired shells on Naqoura, Haneen, Al-Jubain, and other towns in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon has been facing ongoing military operations since early October between the occupying forces and 'The Resistance' in southern towns and along the Palestinian border. (end)

kbsh







MENAFN13092024000071011013ID1108671797