Ascend Rises To No. 21 Among Best Workplaces In Consulting & Professional Services

Ascend Ranks #21 Best Workplaces Consulting & Professional Services

Celebrating the Team Ascend

Fourth Time on Fortune's Prestigious List Highlights Ascend's Commitment to Positive Work Culture

- Doug Montgomery, SVP, Service Delivery

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Ascend , Inc. (formerly HRMS Solutions) for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional ServicesTM List . This is Ascend's fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 21st place in the Small and Medium Company category. Earning a spot means that Ascend is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 157,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

"Being recognized as a Fortune Small Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services for the fourth time reflects the incredible team we have at Ascend,” said Doug Montgomery, SVP, Service Delivery for Ascend.“Our company culture empowers team members with a sense of ownership, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence. We believe that a positive and supportive work environment directly translates to a quality partnership experience for our clients.”

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

In addition to making the list for the fourth time as a Best Consulting & Professional Services Workplace this year, Ascend ranks No. 7 as a Best Small Workplace and has recertified for the ninth time as a Great Place to Work for 2024, with 99% of employees rating Ascend as a great place to work.

“Being recognized is evidence of our team's dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit,” said Steve Marrick, Director WFM Services.“By creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to contribute to our success, our team delivers exceptional service to our clients and partners every day.”

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc., a partnership between HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 110 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend's talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer.



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experience of more than 8.2 million workers in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 157,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.



About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.



About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.

Sandy Mussato

Ascend, Inc.

+1 800-726-7051

