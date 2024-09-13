Streax Professional Launches Huemagic - The Next Generation Of No-Ammonia Hair Colour

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Streax Professional, known for its innovation and leadership in the salon products industry, proudly announces the launch of Huemagic , its latest innovation in no-ammonia hair colour. This latest offering was unveiled in Mumbai by brand ambassador Vaani Kapoor , marking a significant milestone in Streax Professional's ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of hair colour and deliver cutting-edge products for hair stylists and consumers alike.





Vaani Kapoor and Brand Team at the launch of Streax Professional's Huemagic no-ammonia hair colour







What sets Streax Professional apart is that we're the only homegrown brand that truly understands Indian hair. Our innovations are tailored specifically to the unique needs of Indian consumers, and innovation has always been at the heart of our brand.





With Huemagic, Streax Professional continues its legacy of product innovation, offering a gentle colouring & fabulous finish. The no-ammonia formula is long-lasting while being soft on the hair and scalp. Enriched with Vitamin Boost Technology, Huemagic enriched with Vitamin Boost Technology gives a fabulous finish while caring

for

the

hair leaving it fabulous & healthy. Its smooth, gentle application process ensures long-lastingness without the harshness of ammonia, making it an ideal choice for professionals. This revolutionary formula provides a luxurious colour experience, offering both protection and nourishment for healthier, more radiant hair.





Speaking about the launch of this new offering, Bollywood Star Vaani Kapoor and Brand Ambassador for Streax Professional shared her excitement stating,“I am pleased to join and be a part of Streax Professional on this journey. Huemagic Hair Colour is perfect for anyone looking to find a shade that truly speaks to their

personality.”





Rochelle Chhabra, Head, Streax Professional , said about the launch of Huemagic,“We are thrilled to introduce Huemagic, a breakthrough in no-ammonia hair colour. At Streax Professional, we understand the heartbeat of the salon industry-every stylist strives for perfection, and every client seeks transformation. Huemagic Hair Colour is a game-changer, offering gentle color and a fabulous finish with no ammonia and the power of Vitamin Boost

Technology in its formulation. Huemagic empowers them with the perfect balance of quality and safety. We are confident this product will set new standards for the salon hair Colouring experience.”





Priyanka Puri, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd ., expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "With Huemagic, we're redefining the hair colouring experience by combining superior long-lasting with a formula that is gentle & fabulous for the hair. Our Vitamin Boost Technology ensures not just beautiful colour but healthier hair, making it an ideal choice for today's beauty-conscious consumers. We are also delighted to have Vaani Kapoor grace the launch and unveil Huemagic, reinforcing her association with Streax Professional and our commitment to creating innovative solutions."





As part of Streax Professional's mission to blend science with style, Huemagic brings a superior, salon-quality hair colouring experience to women across India, setting a new benchmark for smooth & fabulous hair.





About Streax Professional

Streax Professional – a brand closely associated with style and glamour in the salon business- was launched in 2004 by Hygienic Research Institute. Streax Professional is the smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers. Launching innovative products with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair colourant range (Colour, Developer and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 40000 salons in India and abroad.





About Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd.

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honored with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture

and

innovation.