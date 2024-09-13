Volvo Shelves Plan To Make Only Electric Vehicles By 2030
Date
9/13/2024 2:23:03 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Volvo has announced that it is
shelving
its plan to rapidly electrify its product line until it is only manufacturing electric cars by 2030. The ambitious electrification plan would have seen Volvo ramp up electric vehicle production and wind down the production of fossil fuel vehicles over the next several years until, by the end of the decades, those types of vehicles were completely eliminated from the automaker's lineup.
Volvo first announced the target three years ago, but the automaker says“changing market conditions” have forced it to go back to the...
Read More>>
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN13092024000224011066ID1108671614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.