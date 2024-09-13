(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) is a Canadian junior exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality nickel, copper and cobalt deposits. The company is actively exploring the Albert Lake and Gochager Lake properties.“Fathom Nickel's Albert Lake property is a promising exploration target. Formerly home to the high-grade Rottenstone Mine, this expansive landholding offers significant potential for magmatic nickel sulfide mineralization. Through the addition of the Tremblay-Olson Claims in 2022, the 100%-owned property now encompasses over 90,000 hectares. Fathom's ongoing exploration works aim to unlock the full potential of this historically productive mining area,” a recent article reads.“Fathom Nickel's Gochager Lake property is a strategic asset... The property hosts the historic Gochager Lake nickel-copper-cobalt deposit, the Mai Lake nickel occurrence, and the Borys Lake VMS zinc-lead-copper deposit, offering multiple avenues for exploration and development... The company's focus will be on further exploration and development of its properties in this unfolding prolific region.”

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

