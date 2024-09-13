Beltone Recognized By USA TODAY As A Top Hearing Care Retailer For 2024 - Launches Hear2end Hunger Food Drive To Commemorate Achievement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Beltone

announced it has been recognized by USA TODAY as a Top Retailer in Hearing Care for 2024 . This prestigious award highlights the exceptional experiences provided by brick-and-mortar retailers in the U.S. To celebrate this achievement, Beltone is launching its Hear2End Hunger Food Drive

to give back to the communities it serves through its nationwide locations.

The Hear2End Hunger Food Drive is dedicated to tackling food insecurity, a pressing issue that impacts 12.8% of U.S. households according to a 2022 USDA study , including vulnerable older adults. Recognizing the critical link between proper nutrition and overall hearing health, Beltone is steadfast in its commitment to both supporting those in need and raising awareness about the importance of nutrition for hearing health.

From October 1 through 31, Beltone is rallying the community at participating Beltone locations

to come together and contribute to this vital initiative by donating nonperishable food items that will be delivered to local food banks. To show appreciation for donations, participating Beltone locations are offering free hearing screenings and additional special offers.

"At Beltone, we are honored to be recognized by USA TODAY as a Top Hearing Care Retailer for 2024. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and service to our communities. Through our Hear2End Hunger Food Drive, we aim to give back and address food insecurity, emphasizing the vital connection between nutrition and hearing health. Together, we can make a meaningful difference," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America.

Those interested in donating can visit the Beltone website

for more information and to schedule a free hearing screening.

America's Top Retailers, a collaboration between USA TODAY and Plant-A, identifies the best brick-and-mortar retailers in the U.S. based on customer experiences. The study involved interviews with 45,000 consumers and the collection of over 293,000 retailer reviews, making it one of the largest independent retail experience studies in the country.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek & USA TODAY as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service, and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone

and connect with us on LinkedIn .

