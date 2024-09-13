UN Humanitarian Fund Announces USD 24 Mln In Aid To S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza has allocated a USD 24 million emergency aid package from Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) to support the country's most vulnerable populations and those impacted by ongoing hostilities in south Lebanon.

"We are allocating these funds from the LHF at a time of unprecedented challenges. Lebanon is grappling with multiple crises, which have overwhelmed the country's capacity to cope," Riza said in a press statement.

Specifically, USD 10 million from the LHF will be directed towards emergency relief for those affected by the hostilities in South Lebanon, while USD 13 million will be allocated to support vulnerable communities across Lebanon, and the remaining on1 million US dollars will go to empowering local NGOs, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to the multifaceted crisis.

"As the escalation of hostilities in South Lebanon drags on longer than we had hoped, it has led to further displacement and deepened the already critical needs. The long-term consequences on vulnerable groups are particularly worrying - schools are closing, healthcare services are under strain, and basic services are being stretched thin", Riza warned.

He went on saying that in November 2023, in response to the escalation of hostilities on Lebanon's southern border, the LHF swiftly allocated USD 4.1 million to support advanced preparedness and immediate response efforts for those displaced and in need.

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) are pooled fund mechanisms managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to provide swift, effective, and accountable humanitarian aid.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2005, CERF is one of the fastest funding instruments available to help people affected by crises. The LHF, launched in 2014 and led by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, is a country-based fund managed by OCHA. (end)

