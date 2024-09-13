III International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival Kicks Off With Azerbaijan's Debut Participation
9/13/2024 8:08:18 AM
The III International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival has begun
in Turkiye, showcasing the national and cultural heritage of
Turkic-speaking peoples, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the Azerbaijan
Culture Center, which operates under the Azerbaijani embassy in
Turkiye, and the Antalya Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity
Association.
During the festival, delegations from various nations paraded
through the central part of Antalya in traditional costumes,
carrying national flags.
In addition to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus, countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Greece,
North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Romania,
Georgia, China, and Ukraine are also participating.
The festival aims to preserve and promote Yoruk culture for
future generations. Notably, this year marks Azerbaijan's official
debut at the event.
