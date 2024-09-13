Delhi Court Accepts CM Kejriwal’S Bail Bonds, Issues Order For Release

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A court here on Friday accepted the bail bonds furnished on behalf of Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has been ordered to be released on bail by the Supreme Court in the case linked to alleged excise policy scam.

Thereafter, the Rouse Avenue Court issued an order to release CM Kejriwal from Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, the top court allowed the bail plea of the AAP supremo in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While turning down his distinct plea challenging arrest by the CBI, Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge bench, directed Kejriwal to furnish bail bonds of Rs10 lakh with two sureties of such like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The top court restrained Kejriwal from making any“public comments on merits of the case” pending trial before the trial court.

“The terms and conditions imposed by the coordinate bench in ED matter shall apply in this case also. The appellant (Kejriwal) shall remain present before the trial court on each and every date of the hearing unless granted an exemption. He shall fully cooperate with the trial court for expeditious completion of trial proceedings,” added the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjay Bhuyan.

In July, the top court granted interim bail to Kejriwal and referred to a larger bench his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had passed the order granting interim bail, considering the fact that the right to life and liberty is sacrosanct, and also that Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of over 90 days, and that the legal questions involved in the matter require in-depth consideration by a larger bench. If released on interim bail, Kejriwal will not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, the apex court had then said, adding that he will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

"He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case, and he will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case," it had said then.