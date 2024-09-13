عربي


Formula 2 Qualifying Round Starts In Baku


9/13/2024 8:08:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying round has started.

Azernews reports that 11 teams are competing in the competition.

Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi from the "Van Amersfoort" team showed the best result in the free march.

Earlier, Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing recorded the best time in the Formula 2 free practice.

In Formula 1, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the first practice session. Today, the second free practice in Formula 1 will also take place at 17:00.

Recall that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 kicked off today. The race will conclude on September 15.

AzerNews

