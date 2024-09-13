Formula 2 Qualifying Round Starts In Baku
Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying round has
started.
Azernews reports that 11 teams are competing in the
competition.
Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi from the "Van Amersfoort" team showed
the best result in the free march.
Earlier, Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing recorded the
best time in the Formula 2 free practice.
In Formula 1, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the first
practice session. Today, the second free practice in Formula 1 will
also take place at 17:00.
Recall that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 kicked off
today. The race will conclude on September 15.
