ALEC's 2023 ESG Report Showcases Significant Strides in Sustainable Operations and Employee Wellbeing

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 05 September, 2024 – In the latest edition of its annual Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, ALEC, part of the Corporation of Dubai (ICD), has detailed the clear and measured advancement it has made in the sustainability of its operations as well as in upskilling and enhancing wellbeing of its employees.



Notable among the Group’s environmental initiatives across UAE operations in 2023 is its investment in solar energy, with a cumulative installed capacity of 3.024 MWp across the Group’s facilities, with plans to increase this further in 2024. ALEC has also deployed solar-diesel hybrid generators across three of its main construction sites in the UAE to reduce its diesel consumption.



Through substantial investment and innovation, ALEC continued to lead the way towards a greener future for the regional construction industry. In 2023, LINQ delivered more than 500 modular units, supported by ALEMCO’s modular MEP arm, and manufactured at its facility in Dubai Industrial City, for projects across the GCC. LINQ had received a structural system approval from Dubai Municipality for the city’s first multi-storey (G+6) modular volumetric building system.



"2023 marked a pivotal year for sustainability in the Middle East, highlighted by the UAE’s hosting of COP28, the annual United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, and the extension of the Year of Sustainability to include 2024 as well as the GCC Exchanges Committee’s unified ESG Disclosure Metrics, all with the aim of encouraging sustainable practices and collective action. While our dedication to sustainable and socially responsible operations has always been a cornerstone of our strategy, these commendable government actions have further galvanised our efforts,” said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC.



Last year, in support of the UAE’s Net Zero Vision, the Group signed the UAE Real Estate Climate Pledge in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.



Being the industry leader, ALEC aims to elevate the entire sector and has worked to enable its clients and industry peers to operate more sustainably. AJI Rentals, the Group’s equipment-leasing business, made considerable investments that now enable its clients to opt for lithium-powered mini-cranes, solar-diesel hybrid generators, and diesel-free battery energy storage and supply systems.



Over the years, eight projects that the Group delivered successfully achieved LEED certifications. In the UAE, three projects delivered by the Group were awarded Pearl 2 Estidama Rating, with an additional three on track to soon receive their Pearl 2 Estidama ratings.



As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Group works on enhancing its commitment to integrate principles of human rights, labour rights, environmental protection and anti-corruption into its business, and reports publicly on its progress.



“We take pride in the diverse 24,000-strong workforce, in which 60 nationalities are represented, and our initiatives that foster a healthy and inclusive workplace, of which the introduction of dedicated nursing rooms for new mothers across our main corporate offices is just one example,” said Lewis.



The company's strong emphasis on learning and development resulted in 3,082 workers being upskilled, 31 of whom were then promoted to staff positions. Additionally, ALEC’s Community Impact initiatives have positively affected the lives of more than 12,000 beneficiaries, reflecting the value it places on social responsibility.



“Impactful and measurable ESG practices are not just essential for sustainable growth, but also for building trust with stakeholders and creating long-term value. This is why our commitment to understanding and enhancing our sustainable initiatives remains steadfast. With our dedicated teams, investment in innovation and steadfast commitment to upskill our workforce, I can confidently state that ALEC is on the right path to operating in an increasingly sustainable, equitable, and responsible manner. And as we do so, we will continue to enrich the lives of the clients, partners and communities we serve,” concluded Lewis.





MENAFN09092024003749002651ID1108650469