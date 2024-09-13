Sara Tendulkar Shares A Mouthwatering Glimpse Of Her London Food Escapades

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Sara Tendulkar, who is the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has shared a sneak peek from her London food escapades.

With 7.1 M followers on Instagram, Sara took to the Stories section, and shared a picture of her fantastic meal from the Mercato Mayfair's food court in London. In the picture, Sara was seen having Dimsums in chili oil, baos and a plate full of spaghetti.

Earlier, Sara also shared a fun-filled picture of herself having a matcha frappe. In the picture, Sara donned a grey colored baseball cap along with a furry grey sweatshirt. She posted the picture with the song titled 'SUGAR Remix' featuring Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty and Jon B originally done by boy band Brockhampton.

Sara also shared some wonderful snapshots showing the essence as she captures the beauty of London. Sara also shared a short clip of a furry friend as well.

Sara Tendulkar is currently pursuing her studies at University College London. She has an elder brother named Arjun Tendulkar who has stepped into his father's shoes as a full-time cricketer. Arjun made his T20 debut on January 15, 2021 for Mumbai against Haryana in Syed Ali Mushtaq Trophy. In the same year he was bought by Neeta Ambani's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Sara's father Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest names in the history of cricket who has a long legacy with an astonishing number of victories. Sachin made his test debut in the year 1989 against Pakistan and his ODI debut in the same year against Pakistan as well.