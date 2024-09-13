عربي


Armenian PM Discusses Agenda Of Armenian-Russian Relations With Russian Deputy PM

9/13/2024 8:08:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

During the conversation, issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia were discussed.

Furthermore, the sides have touched upon cooperation issues within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

