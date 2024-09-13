Armenian PM Discusses Agenda Of Armenian-Russian Relations With Russian Deputy PM
Date
9/13/2024 8:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Deputy
Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Azernews reports via Armenian
media.
During the conversation, issues on the agenda of bilateral
relations between Armenia and Russia were discussed.
Furthermore, the sides have touched upon cooperation issues
within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108670674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.