Pakistan's Special Envoy For Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, Removed From Position

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that Pakistan's of Foreign Affairs has announced the removal of Asif Durrani, Pakistan's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, from his position.

Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif appointed Asif Durrani as his Special Envoy for Afghanistan in June last year, and he served for about one year and three months.

According to the reports, Durrani's tenure ended on Tuesday, September 10.

The veteran Pakistani diplomat, fluent in Persian and Pashto, visited Kabul during his tenure and met with officials. He also participated in regional meetings hosted by the United Nations in Doha.

During Durrani's term, relations between Pakistan and the Taliban experienced fluctuations due to rising insecurity in Pakistan and ongoing border disputes.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated further, with both sides accusing each other of harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks, complicating diplomatic efforts.

However, the Taliban deny these allegations and reiterate that they will not allow any individuals or groups to use Afghanistan's soil against neighboring countries.

This growing hostility has strained bilateral relations, making it increasingly difficult for both countries to cooperate on security matters, which could lead to a further deterioration of regional stability.

