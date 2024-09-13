Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India Ready For High-Voltage Encounter Against Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Moqi (China), Sep 13 (IANS) The most-awaited dual in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy is finally here, with India taking on nemesis Pakistan on Saturday here at Moqi Hockey Training Base.

While India, led by ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh, will go into the match as table toppers, Ammad Butt-led Pakistan will take on India as an unbeaten side placed no.2 in the points table.

Defending Champions India have played the as true favourites, clinching each match with confidence and charisma. They have beaten hosts China 3-0 in their first match, beat Japan 5-1 in their second, trounced Malaysia 8-1 in their third match and clinched a 3-1 win against Korea in their previous match.

India was the first team in the tournament to book a place in the semifinal and they have thoroughly enthralled the hockey-loving spectators in Hulunbuir in their pursuit.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been resilient in this campaign. Playing under the watchful guidance of hockey legend Tahir Zaman, they have improved by every passing game. They drew 2-2 against Malaysia and Korea, beat Japan 2-1 and China 5-1 to climb up to the second spot in the points table.

While both share on-field rivalry like no other in global hockey, off-the-field, both teams are believed to share a special bond. India skipper Harmanpreet said, "I have been playing with some of the players in the Pakistan team since my junior days and we share a special bond with them. They are like my brothers. Of-course, on the field, we will go about the match like we would against any other opponent and make sure we keep our emotions in check."

"In world hockey, the rivalry the two teams share is unparalleled and I am sure fans across the globe will be waiting for an India-Pakistan match," added Harmanpreet.

Pakistan's skipper Ammad expressed similar views. He said, "India has undeniably played like true favourites in the tournament so far. We will take heart from the matches we have played, and I must say, we have improved in every single game, not conceded cards and have played disciplined hockey. We look forward to doing the same against India tomorrow."

"The previous few games, we have defended very well against our opponents and against India too, we would want to defend well particularly in PC defence," Ammad added.

In the recent past, India has outclassed Pakistan quite convincingly. At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, India beat Pakistan 10-2 in their pool match, and only a few months prior to that, they beat Pakistan 4-0 at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

At the Asia Cup in Jakarta 2022, a relatively young Indian side held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw while at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka 2021, India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win the bronze medal.

Though the matches have always been close and exciting, Harmanpreet believes the stats slate will be wiped clean before they take on Pakistan. "Past results will not matter when we take on a team like Pakistan. They are a tough side and have the potential to bounce back at any stage in the game. We will look forward to a good match tomorrow."