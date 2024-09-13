Cyprus President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Date
9/13/2024 4:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Nicosia: President of the Republic of Cyprus H E Dr. Nikos Christodoulides has received the credentials of H E Yousef Sultan Laram as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cyprus.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of the best of health and happiness, and to the government and people of the Republic of Cyprus continuous development and prosperity.
For his part, the President of the Republic of Cyprus entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.
