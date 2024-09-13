Watermelon Ecosystem And Deem Finance Join Forces To Fuel The Local F&B Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Watermelon Ecosystem, a fast-growing UAE based F&B startup is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Deem Finance LLC, a digitally led services provider. The partnership is designed to give the local food and beverage (F&B) industry the boost it needs, supporting regional growth and enhancing financial stability.The new financial product, powered by Deem, is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the F&B sector. The credit line provides small and independent restaurants and suppliers with flexible financing options, allowing them to manage cash flow effectively, invest in growth opportunities, and enhance operational efficiency. With competitive rates and terms, this product is set to become an essential tool for these businesses seeking to optimize their financial strategies.By focusing on empowering small players in the F&B market, Watermelon Ecosystem and Deem are not only supporting individual businesses but also enhancing the overall economic landscape. Strengthening these smaller entities contributes to a more robust and diverse economy, ultimately benefiting the larger industry.Deem Finance has made significant strides in supporting the SME sector through its Merchant Loans. To date, Deem has served approximately 250 customers, disbursing more than AED 150 million in loans. The industries served include restaurants, grocery stores, medical clinics, apparel retailers and salons.Deem, well-known for its comprehensive range of financial products, including loans, credit cards, and corporate deposits, is committed to fostering business growth.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Watermelon Ecosystem to empower local F&B businesses by providing them tailored financial solutions that help them thrive” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance."Our partnership with Deem reflects our dedication to empowering the F&B sector with the financial resources it needs," said Omar AlShamsi, CEO of Watermelon Ecosystem. "By introducing this credit line, we're aiming to help small and independent businesses optimize operations and drive growth."Watermelon Ecosystem connects suppliers and small, independent F&B players through its extensive marketplace platform, offering a suite of services, including e-procurement, financial solutions, and innovative SaaS products. The addition of this credit line enhances these capabilities, ensuring these businesses have everything they need to succeed in a competitive market.Watermelon Ecosystem:Watermelon Ecosystem bridges the gap between suppliers and F&B outlets through e-procurement, financial solutions, SaaS, marketplace platforms, and more. Focused on regional growth and development, the company enhances efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in the F&B industry. Committed to integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, Watermelon Ecosystem delivers tailored solutions that exceed clients' needs.About Deem:Deem Finance LLC is a digitally led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The financial service provider was acquired in September 2021 by the Gargash Group, one of UAE's leading business conglomerates. With a commitment to innovation, Deem offers a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including credit cards, personal loans, merchant financing, auto loans, and corporate investments.

Watermelon Ecosystem

Watermelon Market

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.