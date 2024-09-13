Azerbaijani Oil Price Up

Date
9/13/2024
Fatima Latifova
In the global market, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil
branded "Azeri Light" has increased by $3.24, or 4.41%, reaching
$76.77, Azernews reports.
According to auction results, the price for brent crude oil
futures for November is $72.31.
The average price of a barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state
budget for this year is projected to be $75.
For reference, the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil was
recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price was
in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, oil is primarily produced
under the contract for the development of the
"Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) fields. The contract includes a 25%
stake for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
