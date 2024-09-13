Pentagon Working With Other U.S. Agencies To Sever Russia's Access To Technology - Spokesman
9/13/2024 12:25:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pentagon is working closely with other United States government agencies to deny Russia any opportunity to obtain American technology for its weapons, including by circumventing sanctions.
This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.
"Certainly, we don't want to see American technologies being used (by the Russians - ed.) in places like Ukraine - against Ukrainian citizens," said the representative from the U.S. Department of Defense.
He noted that the Pentagon interacts with other U.S. government structures, in particular with the Department of Commerce, so that American-made components do not appear in weapons used by sanctioned nations, such as Russia.
The Department of Defense“will continue to work closely with our interagency partners to prevent” U.S. technology from becoming part of Russia's weapons, the Pentagon official assured.
As reported earlier, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs held a hearing on the topic "The US Companies' Technology Fueling the Russian War Machine." Lawmakers and government officials have discussed ways to hamper Russia and other countries' ability to circumvent sanctions.
