Jordan Condemns Israeli Prime Minister, Finance Minister's Storming Of Jordan Valley

Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced, on Thursday, the Israeli Prime and Finance Minister storming the Jordan Valley region of the occupied Palestinian territories. They also made up threats and made false claims about the dangers that went along with it. The ministry also denounced the calls for expanding settlements and other illegal measures, emphasizing that Israel has no over the occupied Palestinian territories.A blatant challenge to international law and UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which calls on Israel to stop settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the illegality of establishing and expanding settlements, was made by Israeli Finance Minister's statements, which the Kingdom strongly condemned and rejected, according to the ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah.In addition to calling on Israel and its extremist government to halt their aggression against Gaza and the rising tensions in the West Bank, Qudah also urged the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations and to give the Palestinian people the protection they need in order to realize their right to establish an independent, sovereign state based on June 4, 1967 lines with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.