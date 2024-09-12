Jordan Condemns Israeli Racist Organizations' Call To Explode Al-Aqsa Mosque
9/12/2024 11:02:04 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the continued Israeli racist organizations' calls to explode the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sahrif and the Dome of the Rock.
The ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's absolute rejection of such abhorrent incitement, which coincide with Israeli attempts to impose new historical and religious and legal
status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque through allowing Israeli settlers to storm the Mosque under the protection of the Israeli Occupation
police.
Qudah calls for a clear international stance against the unilateral measures committed by Israel that undermine the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.
He reiterated that the holy compound, which covers a total area of 144 donums, is a solely Muslim place of worship, and that the Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the body with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the compound and organize entry to it.
