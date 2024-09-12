Kuwait Demands Subjecting Israeli Nuclear Facilities To Int'l Inspection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday called on the international community to subject all Israeli nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the International Atomic Agency.

Addressing the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting on Israel's nuclear capabilities, Talal Al-Fassam, Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, stressed the importance of Israel joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He denounced Israel's rejection of every kind of nuclear inspection and continued opposition to any UN initiative to denuclearize the Middle East.

Ambassador Al-Fassam recalled that the UN General Assembly and Security Council adopted resolutions calling for declaring the region a nuclear weapon-free area.

The UNSC Resolution 487 urges enabling the Agency to apply comprehensive safeguards in the Middle East and rid the region of all weapons of mass destruction.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestine, Al-Fassam said the Israeli occupation continues military attacks against the innocent civilians of Palestine on a daily basis, which resulted in tens of thousands of martyrs and large-scale destruction of the civilian infrastructure.

Kuwait will always support all kinds of agreements to reach a ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Al-Fassam added. (end)

