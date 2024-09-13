Online Trading Scam: Police Interrogate Assamese Actress Sumi Borah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 13 (IANS) The controversial Assamese Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were sent to five days of custody and the investigating officers have been conducting marathon interrogation of the couple to unearth more details into the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam, officials said on Friday.

Tarkik Borah is a photographer and his brother, Amlan Borah, was also arrested by the police from Bihar's Muzaffarnagar district. He was sent to three days of police custody by the Court.

The actress was kept in custody under Dibrugarh police. She along with her husband surrendered before the police on Thursday morning.

Sumi Borah was closely connected to the kingpin of this huge online scam -- Bishal Phukan. Both Phukan and Borah are residents of Dibrugarh town.

Bishal Phukan, who was earlier arrested from Dibrugarh in the previous week, reportedly used Sumi Borah's connections in Assamese movie industries to get clients on the pretext of giving them higher returns against their investments.

“Bishal used to throw lavish parties in Guwahati for people from Assamese movie industries in the luxurious hotels in the city. The attendees of the party were lured through expensive gifts by the fraudster. Sumi Borah helped him get clients and Phukan used to reward her with a commission. With the help of the actress, Bishal got a good number of clients who invested a handful amount of money in the online trading for getting higher returns”, police claimed.

According to police sources, the investigating officers have been planning to interrogate Phukan and Borah simultaneously to get more clues into the scam. It was apprehended that Sumi Borah's revelations would shed light on the involvement of other people in the multi-crore trading fraud.

Before surrendering to the police, the actress circulated a video on social media and claimed that she had been a victim of propaganda and that a malicious campaign was being run against her.