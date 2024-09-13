Harvey Weinstein, #Metoo Case: From Angelina Jolie's Allegations To 23 Years In Jail, What The Timeline Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former American producer, and co-founder of Miramax productions, Harvey Weinstein, has been convicted of additional sex crimes in New York ahead of a retrial in his #MeToo case, Manhattan prosecutors said on September 12, 2024(local time).

Top actresses, from Angelina Jolie, to Gwyneth Paltrow, have said that they were harassed by Weinstein.

In April 2024, the New York Court of Appeals had overturned the sex crimes conviction against Harvey Weinstein and ordered for a fresh trial. The 72-year-old director was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, reported CNN.

Harvey Weinstein case timeline

Here's a look at the series of events:

October 2017

The New York Times published a story, detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. There were accusations that the women actresses were forced to massage him, and watch the director naked.

Several actresses, including Angelina Jolie, British actress Romola Garai, Rose McGwan, Alice Evans, and other notable names had come forward with sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Famed Titanic actress, Kate Winslet also said that she did not deliberately thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar for a movie in 2009.

According to the BBC, the police had said that the director was accused of assaulting three women in separate incidents in Londo in the late 1980s, 1992, 2010, 2011 and 2015.

November 2017

The first claim of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein is filed in the High Court of United Kingdom. A woman who worked in the film industry, and wished to remain anonymous, alleged a series of sexual assaults by the producer.