HOT ONES CARIBBEAN United States Virgin Islands Edition WIN A TEMPO TRIP Sweepstakes (St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean's leading Media, Entertainment & Events Company, in partnership with the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, launches a win-a-trip sweepstakes for a lucky winner and their guest to visit one of the three main islands, St. Croix, St. John or St. Thomas -- winner's choice!The U.S. Virgin Islands has been the featured destination on the latest edition of TEMPO's hit show, Hot Ones Caribbean. In connection with the USVI Hot Ones Caribbean feature, one lucky winner will have the opportunity to experience the U.S. Virgin Islands' rich culture, pristine beaches and its smiling, friendly people. Each featured guest on the USVI Hot Ones Edition, including the Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte, described the many reasons why the U.S. Virgin Islands is among the top Caribbean tourist destinations. It is in fact, America's Caribbean Paradise.“As a destination, it is always an exciting opportunity to collaborate with local talent to showcase the U.S. Virgin Islands,” shares RoseAnne Farrington, Deputy Commissioner of Tourism.“From our award-winning beaches to the wildly popular Carnival celebrations and growing food scene, the USVI has so much to share.”Now through November 1, 2024, TEMPO viewers can enter the sweepstakes at temponetworks for a chance to win a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands of their choice, which includes round-trip airfare and a four-night stay for two at one of three amazing resorts: Divi Carina Bay in St. Croix, Bluebeards Castle in St. Thomas or Wharfside Village in St. John.Each island, St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John, offers a unique experience that is appealing to every traveler. If you're looking for historic culture, lush landscapes, and a quaint vibe, then St. Croix is your choice. If your interest is action, bustling towns, shopping and adventurous activities, then St. Thomas is a spectacular option. If your preference is tranquil beaches and small-town atmosphere, then St. John's got you covered. For US Citizens, no passport is required! When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel, making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easierthan ever.“There is an indescribable feeling of excitement, love, peace and joy as you arrive in the United States Virgin Islands. It's beautiful people, beaches and culture are just the beginning, but its rich history and overall positive vibes places the island destination on another level – It's an undeniably HOT ONE! TEMPO is thrilled to partner with the USVI Department of Tourism to welcome the winner and their guest to an unforgettable experience in this paradise I am also fortunate to call home, said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, TEMPO Networks.The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Viya, Wicked Smart Hot Sauce, Mama Maisa's Pepper Sauce, Anji's Flavorful Heat Hot Sauce, Captain Morgan and Mutiny Island Vodka. No purchase is necessary to participate in the sweepstakes. Purchase will not increase odds of winning. Void where prohibited. Grand prize travel must be completed between January 2025 and December 2025, subject to blackout dates. Sweepstakes ends 11/17/24. The winner will be announced on 11/21/24, the 19th anniversary of TEMPO Networks. For complete rules, entry details, prize descriptions and terms and conditions go toBe sure to tune in, subscribe and watch episodes of the Hot Ones Caribbean – USVI edition on TEMPO Networks YouTube and follow us @temponetworks @tempousvi @hotonescaribbean @usvifestivals @visitusviAbout TEMPO NetworksTEMPO Networks is the premiere media and entertainment company worldwide producing and offering culturally relevant Caribbean content and engagement on all media platforms: on air, online, on mobile and on the ground events. TEMPO Networks's Flagship cable television network, TEMPO, captures and delivers the extraordinary Caribbean vibe, loved worldwide by over 40 Million annual travelers to the Caribbean, by producing and delivering Caribbean content dedicated to travel & tourism, music, cuisine, adventure, sailing, diving, social awareness initiatives, etc. TEMPO is the“Caribbean Connection.” TEMPO broadcasts in over 30 countries in the Caribbean and on Optimum and VerizonFios in the NY Tristate Area, reaching over 5M viewers. Additional information on TEMPO is available at .

