Hilton San Francisco Union Square Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Cityscape Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newly Reimagined "Tallest Bar in SF" Adorned with Historic Artworks and Mesmerizing Views

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024

Hilton San Francisco Union Square

is pleased to announce the reopening of the hotel's iconic sky bar, Cityscape , on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Atop the 46th floor of the hotel with unparalleled 360-degree views, San Francisco's tallest bar merges the timeless beauty of the city with the wonders of the cosmos, including recently uncovered original mid-century modern artwork from when the hotel first opened in 1964.

"Cityscape has been imaginatively redesigned to evoke the beauty and mystery of the cosmos," said

Peter Hart, General Manager of Hilton San Francisco Union Square. "The "Celestial Sisters" is a series of captivating artwork panels that pay homage to the night sky's divine goddesses. Once hidden and nearly forgotten, they now shine brightly in their new home, offering a unique blend of history and mystique to our visitors."

The story behind these extraordinary artworks adds an intriguing layer to the Cityscape experience. Originally believed to have been created for the historic

Fox Theater, these panels were hidden after the theater's closure in 1963 and later transported to the Hilton Union Square in a daring helicopter operation. Initially displayed in the hotel's Phil Lehr's Steakhouse , the panels were subsequently moved to Henri's Room , the precursor to Cityscape, where they were eventually covered and forgotten. Their rediscovery and restoration have breathed new life into Cityscape, transforming it into a venue where history and mythology converge.

"These panels, now fully restored, are not just decorations-they are a vital part of San Francisco's cultural legacy," said Nick Graham-Wells, Hilton San Francisco Complex Director of Marketing. "Hilton San Francisco Union Square is proud to showcase them in a way that honors their origins."

A Vision Realized: The Redesign of Cityscape

The redesign of Cityscape was led by

Graham-Wells and Edward Perotti , a celebrated local event production designer known for his ability to blend art, history, and contemporary elegance. The pair's vision for Cityscape was to create a space that feels both timeless and otherworldly, where guests can escape the everyday and find themselves immersed in a celestial celebration. Their design seamlessly integrates the historic artwork with modern elements, resulting in a sophisticated, yet magical environment.

The discovery of the celestial sisters prompted Cityscape General Manager, Brian Howard to reimagine the cocktail menu and culinary offerings available.

Creatively pairing the guardians of the night sky to complement the celestial theme, Cityscape has introduced a new cocktail menu, Cocktails of the Cosmos. Each cocktail is inspired by the celestial goddesses and crafted to transport you to the stars, serving as a testament to Cityscape's commitment to offering not just drinks, but experiences that engage all the senses.

The Celestial Sisters: Guardians of the Night Sky :

The five goddesses featured in the artwork- Selena, Astraea, Eos, Aurora, and Nyx -each represent a different aspect of the night sky, bringing a sense of magic and wonder to the space.

Selena, Goddess of the Moon , presides over the night with a soft, silver glow, guiding dreamers and travelers alike. Her presence is a calming influence, infusing the space with serenity and wonder.

Cocktail inspired by Selena:

Harvest Moon : A blend of smoky Scotch, crisp apple, warm vanilla, and aromatic cardamom, finished with a zing of lemon-ginger soda.

This cocktail offers a delicate balance of light and shadow in every sip.

Astraea, Goddess of the Stars , scatters the night sky with constellations, each telling a tale of love, adventure, and fate. She inspires creativity and imagination, making Cityscape a place where ideas take flight.

Cocktail inspired by Astraea:

Stardust: Champagne, Sherry, Oleo, Yellow Chartreuse, Sugar Cube, and Edible Gold Dust create a drink that sparkles like the night sky.

Eos, Goddess of the Dawn , heralds the new day with hues of pink, gold, and violet, symbolizing renewal and optimism. Her light touches every corner of the bar, signaling new beginnings for all who enter.

Cocktail inspired by Eos:

Crowned Goddess:

A mix of Vodka, Creme De Violette, Lemon, Simple Syrup, and Mango Foam, this cocktail is as regal as its namesake.

Aurora, Goddess of the Aurora Borealis , enchants with her vibrant display of the northern lights, a spectacle of green, purple, and blue that captivates all who witness it. Her presence adds a sense of awe and enchantment.

Cocktail inspired by Aurora:

Comet's Tail: A bold blend of Rye, Lime, Ginger Beer, and Ginger Foam, perfect for those seeking a spirited adventure.

Nyx, Goddess of the Night , wraps the city in her velvety cloak of darkness, bringing with her the magic of the evening. She whispers the secrets of the night to those who listen, deepening the sense of mystery that pervades Cityscape.

Cocktail inspired by Nyx:

Nightfall:

A smoky concoction of Mezcal, Scotch, Golden Poppy Amaro, Lemon, and Honey, capturing the essence of dusk.

Cityscape Weekend Escape: A Special Package :

In celebration of the grand reopening, Cityscape is offering an exclusive Cityscape Weekend Escape package . This special offer allows guests to book a skyline view room and enjoy a $50 credit to spend in the Cityscape. Whether you're planning a romantic weekend or an upscale getaway, this package ensures an experience where the city's skyline and stars converge. More details can be found on the Hilton website .

With its stunning views, historic artwork, and celestial ambiance, Cityscape promises to be more than just a bar-it's a destination where the heavens meet the city. Whether you're visiting for a special occasion or simply want to enjoy a sophisticated evening with friends, Cityscape offers an experience unlike any other.

Cityscape will be available for private event bookings and walk-ins, offering a luxurious setting for everything from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. For reservations, visit the Hilton San Francisco Union Square website or call (415) 771-1400. Follow on Instagram @Cityscapesf to stay updated on upcoming events and offerings.

For reservations, visit Hilton San Francisco Union Square or call +1 415-771-1400.

hilton/en/hilton/

and

href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/hilto .

About Hilton San Francisco Union Square

A bustling convention hotel located steps from San Francisco's Union Square and Moscone Convention Center, Hilton San Francisco Union Square is the premier meetings & events hotel in San Francisco. The hotel is the largest on the West Coast and is widely considered an industry leader for its inventive catering and customized event offerings. Property highlights include Cityscape Lounge, a sky bar located on the 46th floor; a heated outdoor pool and whirlpool, and a large fitness center. Dozens of unique rooms and suite types are available, including skyline view rooms and rooms with balconies facing the downtown skyline.



Note for Media: A special grand-opening preview will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 4:00pm.

