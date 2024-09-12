V2 Strategic Advisors Expands Leadership Team With Industry Veteran From Accenture, Invites Connections At Dreamforce 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Strategic Advisors, a leading global consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of veteran Rod Yorke, formerly of Accenture. V2 is renowned for its world-class management consulting expertise, with a deep focus on solving complex business and problems for enterprise companies across

media, retail, and hospitality, technology, and other industries. Through its D(3P) management and consulting framework, V2 combines process improvement, change management, and Cloud architecture optimization to help clients drive operational efficiency and achieve a greater ROI on their Salesforce investments.

Continue Reading

V2 Strategically Expands Leadership Team

Rod Yorke Joins as Vice President, Strategic Sales & Alliances

Rod Yorke Joins as Vice President, Strategic Sales & Alliances

V2 Strategic Advisors is thrilled to welcome Rod Yorke as its new Vice President, Strategic Sales and Alliances. With over a decade of experience in Salesforce sales and consulting, Rod brings a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership and business development. His proven track record includes driving growth across industries such as media, communications, and financial services. Rod has led transformative projects, built successful sales teams, and developed innovative strategies to help organizations maximize their Salesforce investments. His deep industry knowledge will play a key role in V2's strategic expansion and diversification of industry solutions and consulting practice areas.

"Joining V2 is an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience within the Salesforce ecosystem and across various industries to help accelerate V2's growth trajectory," said Rod Yorke. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is deeply committed to innovation and client success."

John Tanner, V2's CEO, is equally as excited by Yorke's arrival, stating, "Not only does Rod's track record in the Salesforce ecosystem speak for itself, but he is a fantastic cultural fit for our organization-he's a true team player who brings a passion for leading and selling with integrity. Rod will complement an already solid and tenured V2 leadership team, including Jill Dignan, Chief Growth Officer, Lenka Lechmanova, Chief Operation Officer, and Meghan Ahearn, Head of Global Talent, among others.

V2's Consulting Heritage and Proven Methodology

V2's heritage is deeply rooted in solving complex business and technology challenges for enterprise companies, particularly in the media and communications sectors. Over the past 20 years, the firm has learned that many of the core issues in these industries are often similar across others. This insight has allowed V2 to expand its reach, bringing value to clients across various sectors by leveraging strong relationships and a proven consulting framework, known as the D(3)P methodology . V2's D(3)P methodology ensures a prescriptive approach that delivers tailored, effective solutions, helping clients achieve efficiency and operational excellence.

Connect with V2 Strategic Advisors at Dreamforce 2024

V2 Strategic Advisors is also gearing up for Dreamforce 2024, the largest annual Salesforce event, taking place in San Francisco from September 17-19. Rod Yorke, and the rest of V2's Go-to-Market team will be on-site to share their insights and connect with clients, partners, and industry peers.

As a firm with deep expertise in Salesforce solutions for media and communications, V2 is eager to discuss how it can help organizations optimize their Salesforce investments to drive growth and efficiency. Attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting with the V2 team at Dreamforce by visiting this link .

For those looking to make the most out of their Dreamforce experience, V2 has also published a comprehensive guide, available here .

About V2 Strategic Advisors

V2 Strategic Advisors is a global consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions, with nearly two decades of experience helping organizations achieve their digital transformation goals. The firm brings deep expertise across a wide range of industries, including Media, Communications, Retail, Consumer Goods, Gaming & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, and Technology. V2 provides end-to-end consulting services, from strategy to implementation, that drive business success. Its people-first approach ensures that technology solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of every client.

V2 Strategic Advisors

900 Linton Boulevard, Ste 201 A

Delray Beach, FL 33444



SOURCE V2 Strategic Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED