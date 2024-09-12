BBQ Smokers Market To Grow By USD 279.5 Million (2024-2028), Culinary Diversity Drives Growth, Report Highlights AI's Impact On The Market - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global

BBQsmokers market

size is estimated to grow by USD 279.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.87%

during the forecast period. Evolving landscape of diversity

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advancements in modern bbq smokers. However,

limited awareness regarding bbq smokers

poses a challenge. Key market players include Aldmar Ltd, Alto Shaam Inc., American Barbecue Systems, BraaiCraft

, Bradley Smoker Inc., Cookshack Inc, LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, Myron Mixon Smokers, Newell Brands Inc., Novo Industries

, Old Smokey Products Co., Smoke North, Southern Pride, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Middleby Corp., Traeger Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., W.C. Bradley Co., and Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd..







Global BBQ smokers market 2024-2028

Bbq Smokers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 279.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China Key companies profiled Aldmar Ltd, Alto Shaam Inc., American Barbecue Systems, BraaiCraft

Market Driver

The BBQ smokers market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies. Modern BBQ smokers now come with features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to monitor and control cooking parameters via mobile devices. Automated temperature control is another key advancement, ensuring precise temperature control for optimal smoking results. Pellet grills, a new category in BBQ smokers, use hardwood pellets as fuel and offer features like probes to monitor meat temperature and consistent temperature maintenance. Vendors like Southern Pride and Alto-Shaam provide industrial digital thermostats and electronic pilot gas burners for precise temperature control. These advancements enhance convenience, functionality, and appeal to consumers, driving the growth of the global BBQ smokers market.



The BBQ smokers market is experiencing an increase in demand, driven by trends in the hospitality sector, including quick-service restaurants and buffet spreads. Outdoor cooking, such as live cooking and barbecue grilling, is popular for various events and applications, including cookouts, camping, glamping, trekking, and street food. The BBQ grill market caters to both household and commercial use, with gas, charcoal, and electric grills leading the way. BBQ smokers, which include offset smokers, vertical water smokers, pellet smokers, and electric smokers, add a smoky flavor to grilled dishes by using wood chips and smoking food at low temperatures. Barbecue aficionados appreciate the cooking accuracy offered by advanced features like automated pellet feeding and digital temperature control.



Market Challenges



The limited awareness surrounding BBQ smokers poses a significant challenge to the expansion of the global BBQ smokers market. Due to the perceived complexity of BBQ smokers, potential consumers may not fully comprehend their benefits and functionalities compared to other cooking appliances like grills, ovens, and more. This lack of knowledge can result in underutilization of BBQ smokers and a preference for more familiar cooking methods. Consequently, a smaller consumer base may hinder manufacturers' ability to justify investments in product development, marketing efforts, and distribution channels. This stagnation can impede innovation and delay the introduction of advanced features that could attract new customers. Thus, the limited understanding of BBQ smokers can significantly impact the growth of the global BBQ smokers market by creating educational gaps, restricting market penetration, and fostering perceptions of intricacy. BBQ smokers are popular among barbecue aficionados for smoking food outdoors and infusing it with smoky flavor. However, the market faces challenges in maintaining cooking accuracy with low temperatures. Offset smokers and vertical water smokers have been traditional choices, but pellet smokers and electric smokers with automated pellet feeding and digital temperature control offer enhanced convenience. Barbecue smokers come in various types, including stainless steel smart smokers with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for flavor fusion. Sustainable production and recyclable materials are essential considerations for modern smokers. Barbecue grills, including charcoal, gas, and electric grills, offer indirect and direct heat options. Lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes fuel charcoal grills, while propane and natural gas power gas grills. Smoky flavors are a key aspect of BBQ culture, and smokers cater to various needs, from portable charcoal grills to innovative dishes like smoky barbecue chicken, seafood, vegetable, and even smoky barbecue beetroot. Smart technologies continue to evolve, with smokers offering temperature control and smoky flavor infusion, making outdoor cooking an enjoyable experience.

Segment Overview

This bbq smokers market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Commercial 2.2 Household



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline segment in the global BBQ smokers market refers to the sale of BBQ smokers through physical retail stores. This distribution channel is gaining popularity as consumers prefer the tactile experience of buying products in-store. Offline retailers offer personalized service with knowledgeable staff providing expert advice and recommendations. Retail formats include specialty stores, department stores, supermarkets, and home improvement centers, providing a wide range of products and brands for consumers. Offline retailers employ marketing strategies such as promotions, in-store demonstrations, and collaborations with retail chains to boost sales. Purchasing from offline retailers also comes with after-sales benefits, including product servicing and warranty support, which can be a deciding factor for consumers. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the offline segment in the global BBQ smokers market.

Research Analysis

BBQ smokers, also known as smokers or outdoor cooking appliances, are popular among barbecue aficionados for smoking food to achieve a rich, smoky flavor. These appliances use various fuel types like wood chips, charcoal, propane, or natural gas to generate heat and smoke. Smokers come in various designs such as offset smokers, vertical water smokers, pellet smokers, and electric smokers, each offering unique features and cooking methods. Outdoor cooking with smokers allows for low-temperature, indirect heat cooking, perfect for smoking barbecue chicken, seafood, vegetables, and even innovative dishes like smoky beetroot. Wood chips add authentic smoky flavors, while temperature control ensures cooking accuracy. Barbecue smokers offer an alternative to traditional barbecue grills, which use direct heat for grilling. Grills come in charcoal, gas, and electric versions, using lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, or fuel like propane or natural gas. Both smokers and grills are essential tools for cooking enthusiasts who enjoy the taste and experience of cooking outdoors.

Market Research Overview

BBQ smokers, also known as smokers or outdoor cooking appliances, are popular among barbecue aficionados for smoking food at low temperatures to infuse it with a rich, smoky flavor. Various types of smokers include offset smokers, vertical water smokers, pellet smokers, and electric smokers. BBQ smokers use wood chips, charcoal, or pellets as fuel, providing indirect or direct heat for cooking. Outdoor cooking enthusiasts value cooking accuracy, automated pellet feeding, digital temperature control, enhanced insulation, and smart technologies. BBQ smokers come in various materials like stainless steel, and some even offer Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control. The BBQ grill market includes grills, smokers, and equipment for cooking outdoors, with applications ranging from household to commercial use, quick-service restaurants, and hospitality sector. Innovative dishes like smoky barbecue chicken, seafood, vegetable, and even smoky beetroot and sweet potato are popular. BBQ culture thrives on smoky flavors, smart technologies, and live cooking experiences, with portable charcoal grills, gas grills, electric grills, and various fuels like lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, propane, and natural gas catering to diverse preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Application



Commercial

Household

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

