IE University And The Karan Gupta Education Foundation Conclude The 5Th Edition Of The I Am Woman Awards

MUMBAI, INDIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IE University , known globally for its dedication to innovation, diversity, and inclusion, continues to make a profound impact on female empowerment through its partnership with the Karan Gupta Education Foundation (KGEF) in hosting the "I Am Woman" Awards. This collaboration embodies IE University's commitment to recognizing and supporting women's achievements across various fields.Dr. Karan Gupta, Managing Director of IE University (South Asia), kicked off the fifth edition of the I Am Woman Awards with an inspiring message:“At IE University, we believe in the transformative power of education and leadership. The I Am Woman Awards reflect our commitment to empowering women to become changemakers in their communities and beyond. At IE, we now offer partnerships that provide 100% scholarships for qualified women applicants.”The event celebrated women who have made remarkable contributions in business, social impact, and advocacy. Key panelists included Resham Chhabria, Vice Chairperson of ABDL; Minal Deshpande, Managing Director at Deloitte (Mumbai); entrepreneur Nawaz Modi Singhania; and Suzannah Muthoot, Vice President of Muthoot Finance. Senior Advocate Mrunalini Deshpande, Dr. Rishma Pai, renowned OBGYN; and social activists Swarnalatha J. and Chandni D. also shared their insights on the evolving landscape of women's achievements and challenges, with actors Madhoo Shah, Zayed Khan, Rohit Roy, and Taher Shabbir moderating the discussions.A standout moment of the evening was honoring actor-activist Richa Chadha with the Woman of Substance Award. Dr. Gupta commended Chadha as someone who consistently uses her platform to advocate for women's rights and social justice, embodying the spirit of the award and driving positive societal change.IE University's involvement in the "I Am Woman" Awards reflects its broader mission to inspire and empower the next generation of female leaders. By supporting such initiatives, IE University not only advocates for gender equality but also creates opportunities for women to excel in their chosen fields. Dr. Gupta proudly noted,“We have more women in classrooms than men, a feat few universities globally can boast of.”Through its partnership with KGEF, IE University plays a pivotal role in advancing women's empowerment worldwide. The "I Am Woman" Awards exemplify how educational institutions and foundations can collaborate to foster an environment where women are encouraged to share their stories, inspire others, and lead confidently.“The event's panels, awards, and discussions are more than celebrations; they are catalysts for change, empowering women to overcome challenges and make meaningful contributions to society,” said Dr. Gupta.“IE University's commitment ensures that the impact of the I Am Woman Awards will inspire future generations of women to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world.”Guests of honor included the Consulate General of Spain, Mr. Jorge Cadenas; Devita Saraf of Vu; Krishika Lulla of Eros; Lucky Morani of Morani Entertainment; Reshma Merchant of House of Milk; Kiran Bawa of Bawa Group; Dr. Kamal Gupta, Chairperson of LLIM; and Bhavna Jasra of Just Impressions.

