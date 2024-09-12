TIFF's TREATS EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN DENVER WITH LAUNCH OF DELIVERY-OUTPOST IN AURORA, BRINGING MORE WARM COOKIES TO THE STATE OF COLORADO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is the third Denver-area location for the brand.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, has officially launched a delivery-only outpost in Aurora, Colorado, marking the third location for the brand in the state. Aurora-area residents can spread kindness through cookies and celebrate occasions of all kinds with freshly baked treats made to order and delivered on demand.

"We are thrilled to expand Tiff's Treats' in colorful Colorado," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "We hope expanding warm cookie delivery to the residents of Aurora will make thoughtful gifting easier and help locals spread cookie kindness as we head into the holiday season."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, Tiff's Treats opened their first Colorado location in 2022. The brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model, growing to over 140 locations and counting. The Aurora delivery-only opening is the latest growth milestone for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.

Aurora-area residents within delivery zones can have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Cookie lovers eager to try the treats can also claim 50% off their first order of warm cookies from Tiff's Treats when they sign up at this link HERE .

Tiff's Treats' Aurora-area delivery is now live. Orders can be placed through

cookiedelivery , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 140 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, Missouri and Kansas, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats

baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

