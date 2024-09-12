Neufit Introduces A Groundbreaking Approach To Treating Neuropathy With The NEUBIE Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit is revolutionizing neurological rehabilitation with its innovative approach that integrates advanced diagnostics and therapeutic technologies. At the center of

NeuFit's success is the NEUBIE (Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator), a cutting-edge device that utilizes direct current (DC) electrical stimulation to promote accelerated recovery, enhance performance, and improve overall well-being. This press release highlights NeuFit's unique approach and its multi-site clinical trial collaboration with Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) to address neuropathy.

Comparing the impact of direct current from the Neubie device versus TENS for treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

"Neuropathy is incredibly common among the aging population, regardless of disease states. There is currently no known cure for neuropathy, and most treatments address acute symptoms with no lasting impact," says Dr. Ramona von Leden, VP of Research and Clinical Affairs for NeuFit. "NeuFit's specialized approach to rehab focuses on supporting the function of the nervous system, and we are very excited to share that we are seeing remarkable results on patients with neuropathy."



Unlike conventional methods that primarily focus on structural rehabilitation, the NEUBIE targets the nervous system, the body's control center for responses to injury or dysfunction. The use of DC over traditional alternating current (AC) in the NEUBIE device sets NeuFit apart from other electrical stimulation therapies. This promotes healing, reduces pain, and improves sensorimotor function more rapidly than AC, which can hinder effective therapy and reinforce inefficient movement patterns.

Collaborating with HODS to Address Neuropathy

Neuropathy, characterized by nerve damage that results in pain, weakness, and numbness, presents significant treatment challenges. NeuFit, in collaboration with HODS, is making groundbreaking strides in this area by combining advanced diagnostics with innovative therapy. HODS specializes in electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies, providing detailed insights into nerve function. By integrating these diagnostic tools with

NeuFit's therapeutic approach, patients receive comprehensive evaluations and tailored treatment plans that can be adjusted in real-time for optimal results.

A recent clinical trial comparing the NEUBIE device to traditional transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices for treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy showed striking results. NEUBIE significantly improved pain reduction, motor function, sensory deficits, and nerve conduction, while TENS showed no significant improvements.

"The findings from this study show that we can make tangible improvements to nerve function and related subjective measures in patients suffering from neuropathy," continues Dr. von Leden. "NeuFit's innovative approach, combined with HODS' diagnostic expertise, is redefining neurological rehabilitation. By focusing on the nervous system and leveraging advanced technology, NeuFit offers a promising future for patients with challenging conditions like neuropathy."

