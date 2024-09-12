BGL Announces Manitex International Reaches Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Tadano Ltd.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading provider of mobile truck cranes, aerial work platforms, specialized lifting solutions, and equipment rentals

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that Manitex International, (NASDAQ: MNTX ) (Manitex) has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tadano Ltd. (Tadano). BGL's Engineered Equipment team served as the exclusive advisor to Manitex in the transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, Tadano will acquire Manitex in an all-cash transaction valued at $223 million or $5.80 per share, a 52% premium over the closing price for the last trading day.

The company's globally recognized brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Bridgeview, Illinois, Manitex is a leading international manufacturer of truck cranes, aerial work platforms, specialized lifting solutions, and construction equipment rentals to infrastructure, maintenance, utility, manufacturing, and construction markets. Manitex engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing them through its proprietary dealers worldwide. The company's globally recognized brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Takamatsu, Japan, Tadano

an original equipment manufacturer and distributor of construction and vehicle-mounted cranes, aerial work platforms, and other specialized material handling solutions sold globally under a set of highly recognized brands.

The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025, following receipt of shareholder and regulatory approval.

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of industrial end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services and capital raising strategies to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and proprietary product and service offerings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



Industry Contacts:

Andrew Petryk

Head of Industrials

[email protected]

216.920.6613

Justin A. Wolfort

Director

Engineered Equipment

[email protected]

216.920.6629

