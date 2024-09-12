Gildan Announces Participation In The Scotiabank Back To School Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announces today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President & Chief Executive Officer and Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief financial and Administrative Officer will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 28th Annual Scotiabank Back to School conference in Toronto on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .
| Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations
and Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
...
| Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications
and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
...
