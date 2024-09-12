UAE Iphone Fans Sell Old Models, Pay Advance Ahead Of In-Store Release

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) After the much-hyped launch of Apple's latest offering, the excitement is now building around the in-store availability of 16 on September 20. In anticipation, iPhone enthusiasts in the UAE have started trading in their older models to secure the latest device.

Some residents have paid advance deposits in the local markets, with a markup of around Dh2,000 to ensure they are among the first to own the iPhone 16 Pro Max .

Local traders report an influx of enquiries and bookings, with some customers selling their old iPhones to maximise their returns before the new model floods the market.

Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line in Deira, said that the demand has been overwhelming.“We have received hundreds of enquiries daily since the start of September. Many iPhone enthusiasts have already booked the new iPhone 16 Pro Max by making advance payment. People in the market have reported that many are ready to buy with a markup price of Dh2,000 on the first day,” said Mustafa.

“Some of our loyal customers have already sold their old iPhones to us virtually, but they are still using them and will trade them in as soon as we can get them the new one,” added Mustafa.

Traders across Dubai are witnessing a high level of interest among enthusiasts for iPhone 16 Pro Max. "More than 100 customers have already booked the iPhone 16 Pro Max with us,” said Mustafa.

Moideen Mustafa Older models in high demand

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is creating a buzz, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has also seen a sharp increase, with prices soaring due to limited supply.“The new iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, was previously priced at Dh4,000 in the local market, but now it's selling for Dh4,400 due to the high demand and lack of availability,” said Mustafa.

According to Aladin Akrami from DLM Wholesale, even used iPhones have become a hot product.“A used iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, which was previously sold for Dh3,230, is now priced at Dh3,500. There is particularly high demand for models that still have five months of warranty left,” Akrami said.

Traders also highlighted that customers are still looking for older models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max.“For a used iPhone 14 Pro Max, 128GB, the current price is Dh1,950, while a used iPhone 15 Pro Max, 128GB, is being sold for Dh2,700,” said Akrami.

Despite the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, traders predict that the prices for both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max will remain stable over the next two months.“We expect a price drop in December for the older models because the new iPhone 16 Pro Max will not be easily available until then,” said Akrami.

