UAE Authority Issues Security Update Alert For Google Chrome Users

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE's Security Council alerted users of a security update on Thursday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser.

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected system, the authority said.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to apply the security updates and to also circulate this information to subsidiaries and partners.

