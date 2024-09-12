Israeli Occupation Attacks South Lebanon With Various Arms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- An air strike carried out by the Israeli on Thursday killed three people including a baby and wounded three individuals in the southern town of Kfar Joz, the local authorities reported.

The air strike hit people on two motorcyles, said the emergency operations center of the of health in a statement.

Elsewhere in war-afflicted south, a drone of the Israeli occupation fired a rocket toward outskirts of the village of Maroun Al-Ras, a stone's throw from the borders with the north of occupied Palestine, according to the official National News Agency. The village along with the border town of Bin Jbail were targeted with phosphorus bombs starting fires in properties and groves, the NNA said.

Other towns close to the borders, Aita Al-Shaab AND Shebaa, were targeted with tank fire, while Majdal Zoun and Shihin were hit in air strikes that inflicted damage.

Citing the "resistance," the NNA said the Lebanese gunners targeted occupation troop concentrations in the heights of Abu Dajajah, Al-Taihat hill and Al-Abbad outpost, while unleashing bomb-laden drones on occupation outpost in the north of occupied Palestine.

South Lebanon, since early October, has been witnessing daily Israeli attacks and retaliatory action by the "resistance."

The Lebanese death toll is estimated at more than 600. (end)

