USD/INR Analysis Today - 12/09: Unstable & Elevated (Chart)

Traders of the USD/INR and look at the currency pair in comparison to other major pairs teamed against the USD are making a mistake.

The notion that the USD/INR is overbought and that it will soon start to create downwards momentum is likely wrong. Yes, the U.S Federal Reserve is going to cut its Federal Funds Rate next Wednesday the 18th of September.

Unfortunately for speculators who have believed the USD/INR must start to create downwards momentum have been delivered the cold hard reality that the Reserve Bank of India intends on keeping the Indian Rupee a weaker currency. To be sure the 84.0000 level remains a stiff resistance level, likely because the Indian government doesn't want to open itself up to criticism from citizens who would look unkindly towards this higher ratio.

USD/INR Challenging Resistance has been Long-Term

However, the potential exists for the USD/INR to continue testing highs. Later today the European Central Bank will announce its Main Refinancing Rate. Many analysts have been predicting an aggressive action from the ECB, which would include an interest rate cut of more than 0.25%. If a cut of 0.50% happens this would jolt Forex and have an effect on USD centric notions, because it would open consideration that the U.S Fed is also thinking about being aggressively dovish. But this might not happen and the ECB may only cut by 0.25% today and prove to be cautious. And would it affect the USD/INR significantly?

The currency pair has seen no effects from weaker U.S economic data the past handful of months. As inflation in the U.S has begun to erode the USD/INR has actually shown immense bullish capabilities, even as other major currencies have gained against the USD. The Indian Rupee remains stuck in a mode in which resistance levels have continuously been tested. Yes, the 84.0000 level appears to be a key psychological mark and one for the moment it appears the Reserve Bank of India doesn't want to see penetrated Tribulations of the USD/INR for Traders



Speculators must also know that the bid and ask spread in the USD/INR is wide, meaning that if a trader ignites a simple market order in the currency pair they will be given many times the worse possible price fill, and make it hard to accomplish a quick hitting trade that seeks a higher or lower value.

Traders need to use entry price orders.

Short-term reversals still can be seen in the USD/INR everyday; traders who are not looking for fast trades need patience and must use conservative leverage. If the ECB only cuts its interest rate by 0.25% today, this could create nervousness in Forex and allow the USD/INR to potentially creep a little higher.

Day traders of the USD/INR continue to face a difficult task. Quick hitting trades using entry price orders and take profit targets must be used. The currency pair has been locked into the highest elements of its range the past week; this as other currencies have continued to show they are strong against the USD.USD/INR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 83.9830

Current Support: 83.9600

High Target: 83.9995

Low Target: 83.9210

