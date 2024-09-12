Australia Plans A Minimum Age Limit For Social Media Use

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Australia intends to set a minimum age limit for children to use social media, citing concerns about mental and physical health. The plan has sparked backlash from digital rights advocates who warn the measure could drive dangerous activity underground.

Prime Anthony Albanese said his center-left would run an age verification trial before introducing age minimum laws for social this year.

Albanese didn't specify an age but said it would likely be between 14 and 16.

“I want to see kids off their devices and onto the footy fields and the swimming pools and the tennis courts,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We want them to have real experiences with real people because we know that social media is causing social harm,” he added.

The law would put Australia among the first countries in the world to impose an age restriction on social media. Previous attempts, including by the European Union, have failed following complaints about reducing the online rights of minors.