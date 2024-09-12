New Book Unlocks The World Of AI And Data Science For Business Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Sarah Choudhary

Navigating Data and AI: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation

Renowned Expert Provides Clear Blueprint for Success in Navigating Evolving Digital Landscape

- Dr. Sarah ChoudharyNC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned AI and data science expert, Dr. Sarah Choudhary , is pleased to announce the release of her new book, Navigating Data and AI: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation .This comprehensive guide helps leaders and professionals understand and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to drive organizational innovation and success.Navigating Data and AI: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation is for those looking for expert advice about the digital world that is changing modern life at breakneck speed but without the technobabble.Choudhary gives readers an easy-to-understand deep dive into the evolution, fundamentals, and practical applications of AI and data science along with actionable strategies with real-world examples and case studies. Additionally, she offers significant considerations for team and cybersecurity management in tech-driven environments."By understanding the fundamental principles and practical applications of AI and data science, organizations can unlock new levels of innovation and competitive advantage,” explains author, Sarah Choudhary.“Navigating Data and AI is designed to be a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field."“Sarah Choudhary's new book is a timely resource for leaders navigating the complexities of AI and data science,” says Caesy Cohen, CTO of Auto Adventure.“Her deep understanding of these technologies and their impact on business makes this book a must-read for anyone looking to stay competitive in the digital age."Navigating Data and AI: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation is a must-read for leaders who are committed to leveraging the power of AI to help their teams innovate and accelerate using cutting-edge technology.Find it on Amazon at:Dr. Sarah Choudhary has been a prominent figure in the industry for over a decade, helping organizations leverage technology to achieve their goals. She has been recognized with numerous awards for her contributions to the field of AI and digital transformation and was named to the 2024 Marquis' Who's Who List. She is the CEO of ICE Innovations, creating innovative solutions for daily life such as ICEride, iChef, and Sprawberry.For more information, visit

