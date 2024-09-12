Motivational Integrates Locus Robotics Into Warehouse Automation Solution For 'Large Household Brand' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Motivational integrates Locus Robotics into warehouse automation solution for 'large household brand'

Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services , an omnichannel logistics company, has agreed a strategic partnership with Locus Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, at two of their warehouses serving a major distributor of household and kitchen appliances.

By integrating Locus Robotics AMRs into its warehouse operations, Motivational continues to prove itself as committed to its customers' advancement and growth and to its own continuous improvement.

Furthermore, this collaboration is a testament to Motivational's ability and willingness to leverage technology to better serve their clients.

The warehouses are already seeing improvements in pick & pack efficiency and overall order accuracy. Most notable about the implementation of this effort was how seamless the tech integration process was.

Tony Altman, Motivational CEO, says:“Integrating the new robotics into our systems was much easier than we could have imagined. This was largely thanks to the flexibility of our proprietary WMS and our exceptional in-house tech team.

“We are thrilled to bring this transformative tech to our warehouses alongside one of our biggest customers. This effort has not only reduced manual labor for our warehouse associates; it has also led to faster fulfillment times and higher customer satisfaction.”

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“We're thrilled to partner with Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services in their automation journey.

“We're proud to support Motivational's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to driving further efficiencies together.”

The automation program underwent a smooth launch, and its success sets the stage for further automation initiatives across Motivational's network.