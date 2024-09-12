Investornewsbreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Selected By Bayer As 'Key Logistics Provider'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) , a logistics-management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the ecosystem, has been selected by Bayer CropScience LP, a division of Bayer AG, as a key logistics provider for its upcoming 2025 season. After FRGT submitted a Request for Proposal (“RFP”), its Fr8App solution was awarded six essential cross-border lanes to provide truckload services for Bayer's business units located throughout the United States.

“This bid award from Bayer is an important milestone for Fr8App, reflecting the strength of our technology and the trust major global brands place in our ability to execute complex cross-border logistics,” said Fr8Tech CEO Javier Selgas in the press release.“We are honored to be part of Bayer's strategy for optimizing supply chain efficiency, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations in the 2025 season and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Freight Technologies Inc.



Freight Technologies is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the company's portfolio of solutions includes the the

Fr8Appplatform for seamless over-the-road (“OTR”) business-to-business (“B2B”) cross-border shipping across the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) region;

Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (“LTL”) shipping;

Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and

Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about the company, please visit .

