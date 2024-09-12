Taste Of Iceland Festival Arrives In Seattle October 3-5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The festival will visitors to Iceland through events inspired by and celebrating the best of Icelandic culture.

Taste of Iceland 2024, organized by Inspired by Iceland , arrives in Seattle, Wash., from Thursday, October 3, through Saturday, October 5. The cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, comedy, literature, design, nature, wellness, and more.

Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik, is a Sister City to Seattle. Reykjavik Mayor Einar Þorsteinsson will be in Seattle to celebrate the special Sister City connection as part of the festival.

Taste of Iceland

celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at venues across Seattle, including Block 41 , Life on Mars , National Nordic Museum , Palace Kitchen , Railspur Gallery , Shibuya HiFi , and The KEXP Gathering Space .

Most events are free and open to the public. Event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets for free events can be reserved through the Taste of Iceland website , where you can also purchase tickets for the Icelandic dinner and the demo and dine cooking class at Palace Kitchen and Hot Stove Society.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 3 – Saturday, October 5



Icelandic Menu at Palace Kitchen:

Chef Ísak Aron Jóhannsson, captain of Iceland's National Culinary team, in collaboration with Chef Ron Anderson, Executive Chef at Palace Kitchen, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients, including Icelandic seafood, lamb, and skyr. 5:00-10:00 PM at Palace Kitchen . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available through the Taste of Iceland

website .



Hæ/Hi: Vol III | Welcome:

A collaborative project featuring Icelandic and Seattle-based design studios, will address the acts that take place and the objects associated with arriving and departing, greetings and goodbyes, in its third exhibition, Hæ/Hi: Vol III | Welcome. Reykjavík and Seattle being sister cities Hæ/Hi is all about designing the friendship between the cities. Designs from Amanda Ringstad, Fin, Fruitsuper, Gabriel Stromberg, Little Anomaly, Studio Hanna Dis Whitehead, Hugdetta, John Hogan, Jón Helgi Hólmgeirsson, Seisei Studio, Sidona Bradley, Theodora Alfredsdottir, Thorunn Arnadottir, and Weird Pickle will be featured. Mayor of Reykjavík, Einar Þorsteinsson, opens the exhibition on Thursday, October 3, 4:00-6:00 PM at Railspur Gallery . Click here

for more information.

Wheel of Prizes Presented by

Icelandair:

October 3-5 at multiple events during the Taste of Iceland festival, select participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland! Click here for more information.

Thursday, October 3

Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue:

The City of Reykjavík , in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves , Iceland Music,

and Seattle's KEXP , will host a free concert featuring lúpína and Sunna Margrét . The Icelandic artist, songwriter, and producer lúpína embarked on her solo journey by releasing her dreamy Icelandic synth-pop single alein in autumn 2022. Her music is a fusion of Icelandic lyric-focused Scandi pop, where she explores the boundaries of pop music, blending different genres seamlessly. Of Sunna Margrét's recently released debut album Finger on Tongue, The Quietus said, "Oddball Icelandic pop packs a dense punch, heavy with ideas." A fitting description for one of the most intriguing artists to emerge from Iceland in recent years. DJ Hermigervill , a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene, will close the evening with one of his iconic DJ sets. Iceland Airwaves music festival will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland, from November 7-9, 2024. Doors open at 7:00 PM at The KEXP Gathering Space . Click here for more information.

Friday, October 4



How Words Shape a City:

Reykjavik and Seattle are vibrant sister cities celebrated for their unique cultures, stunning coastal landscapes, and rich literary histories. Join Einar Þorsteinsson, Mayor of Reykjavik and former journalist, best-selling Icelandic authors Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, Seattle Civic Poet Shin Yu Pai, Melanie Noel, and Stesha Brandon, UNESCO Focal Point and Program Manager at Seattle City of Literature, for a discussion about the sister city connection. 1:00-3:00 PM at the National Nordic Museum . Click here for more information.



Demo & Dine: A Taste of Iceland's Gastronomic Bounty:

Embark on a gastronomic journey to the land of fire and ice with a cooking class led by Icelandic Chefs Haflidi Halldorsson and Ísak Aron Jóhannsson. Guests will learn how to prepare and present dishes from the Taste of Iceland menu, including an Icelandic cod starter, an Icelandic lamb main course, and a dessert made with Icelandic Provisions Skyr. The group will then sit down and enjoy the fruits of their labor with the chefs. 2:00-4:00 PM at Hot Stove Society . Click here for more information.



Icelandic Cocktail Class with

Reyka Vodka : Join a free cocktail class with Reyka Vodka. Brand Ambassador and mixologist Jeff Naples will shake up some tasty Iceland-inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. Filtered through ancient lava rocks, made with glacial water, and powered by geothermal energy, Reyka Vodka is truly made of Iceland. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests with tunes curated by experts at Iceland Music. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore tour offerings from Icelandia, such as their Glacier Hike, Northern Lights, and ATV tours. All attendees must be at least 21 years old and present a valid ID. 5:00-7:00 PM at Life on Mars . Click here for more information.

Icelandic

HiFi: DJ Hermigervill at Shibuya Hi-Fi:

Step into The Dark Ages of Icelandic Music with DJ Hermigervill as he delves into Iceland's lesser-known musical history, long before the global fame of Björk. Discover the lost Icelandic music scene of the 1970s through Hermigervill's curated vinyl selection, featuring rare and forgotten gems. Known for his deep love of Icelandic soundscapes and innovative remixes, Hermigervill will transport you back in time, offering a fresh perspective on the country's musical heritage. This high-fidelity listening experience at Shibuya Hi-Fi will immerse you in pristine sound while you enjoy craft cocktails in an intimate, audiophile setting. 8:30-10:30 PM at Shibuya Records . Click here

for more information.

Saturday, October 5



Elemental Sound Bath with

Blue Lagoon Iceland and

Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar: Join

Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Block 41 . Click here for more information.



Iceland's Crime Fiction Royalty: A Conversation with

Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir: Join global bestselling Icelandic authors Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, known as the Queen and King of Icelandic crime fiction, for a conversation about their recent novels, literature, and life in general. Ragnar Jónasson will discuss his latest book, "Death at the Sanatorium," as well as "Reykjavík," his crime novel co-authored with former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. Yrsa Sigurðardóttir will discuss "The Legacy," the first in her popular crime series that has won numerous literature awards. 1:00-2:30 PM at the National Nordic Museum . Click here for more information.



Icelandia

Presents - Northern Lights in Seattle: Join astronomy and science educator Sævar Helgi Bragason, nicknamed "Star-Sævar," to learn about Iceland's fascinating Northern Lights, which are expected to be even more commonly seen in 2025, 2026, and 2027. He will also explain why Iceland is a perfect location for viewing the 2026 solar eclipse. Bragason is the author of best-selling books on science and enjoys looking up into a starry sky and showing others the wonders of the universe. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore Icelandia's tour offerings, such as their Northern Lights tours, Glacier Hikes, and ATV tours. Following the talk, guests will receive a gift from Icelandia, Blue Lagoon Iceland, and Icelandair. Prepare to be transported to beautiful skies, vast glaciers, and black-sand beaches! 3:00-4:30 PM at Block 41 . Click here for more information.



Style from the Skies:

Icelandair x FLÉTTA: Turnaround

Icelandair's uniforms have journeyed globally, welcoming millions of passengers aboard over the years. As these uniforms complete their original mission, Icelandair has found a way to extend their adventures. With the introduction of new uniforms last year, the old ones were set aside but will not be forgotten. Design studio FLÉTTA's Turnaround upcycling project has crafted these iconic garments into unique bags to extend the journey. Utilizing a diverse range of materials from the retired uniforms-clasps, hats, ruffles, buckles, cravats, and collars- and transforming them into something entirely new and exciting. Come check out these craftily transformed uniforms and be inspired to check in on a voyage to Iceland! Stop by to explore this exhibit of sustainable design at Block 41

anytime between 3:00-10:30 PM. Click here for more information.

Icelandair

Presents - Concert, Comedy & Cocktails: Join us for an unforgettable evening of Icelandic entertainment at Block 4. The night kicks off with a hilarious stand-up performance by Iceland's premier comedian, Ari Eldjárn , delivering his sharp wit and unique take on cultural quirks. Following the laughter, enjoy a live concert featuring two of Iceland's hottest musical talents: the soulful singer-songwriter Bríet and the smooth, laid-back rapper Birnir . To add an extra flair to your evening, Iceland-inspired cocktails will be served up that will transport your taste buds to Iceland's enchanting landscapes.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the best of Icelandic humor and music in one epic night! 7:30-10:30 PM

at Block 41 . Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland

is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by

Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland, Icelandic culture and products. It is presented in partnership and with support from

Icelandair , The City of Reykjavik , Icelandic Seafood ,

Business Iceland ,

Reyka Vodka ,

Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Iceland Music , Icelandic Provisions ,

Icelandic Lamb ,

Icelandic Glacial ,

Landsvirkjun , and

Isavia Keflavik International Airport . Taste of Iceland's 2024 North America events have previously been held in Washington D.C., Denver, CO, and New York, NY.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit



To learn more about Business Iceland, visit



For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected]

CONTACT: Elizabeth Whitman

703.915.5830

[email protected]

SOURCE Taste of Iceland

