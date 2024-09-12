Coptic Egypt: A Captivating New Book By Ahmed Al-Muqaddim Honoring The Rich Legacy Of Egypt And It's Coptic Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed economist, author, and cultural historian Ahmed Al-Muqaddim is proud to announce the release of his latest book,“Coptic Egypt”, a deeply insightful understanding of the Coptic community's remarkable history, culture, and enduring influence in Egypt.Taking readers on an insightful historical tour,“Coptic Egypt” highlights significant events and personalities that have influenced the community's identity. The explores the nuances of the Coptic experience, providing a detailed view on their lasting influence from early Christian times to modern-day Egypt. Scholars and general readers alike will find this book easy to read because of Ahmed Al-Muqaddim's simple and captivating writing style.“Coptic Egyp” is said to be a great resource for anyone interested in Egypt's past, whether they are history enthusiasts or just curious individuals.The book is now available on Amazon.About the Author:Ahmed Al-Muqaddim, who was born in Egypt in 1941, had a stellar career that includes work in academics, international trade, and cultural preservation. He is a retired economics professor and consultant who has devoted his retirement to writing and giving lectures on Egypt's rich cultural legacy. His creations bear witness to his avid affection for his native country and his dedication to honoring and conserving its rich cultural diversity.

David Cooper

Woodbridge Publishers

+44 113 490 0487

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.